Seniors at northwest Houston apartment complex say rampant crime is putting lives at risk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of an apartment complex primarily for seniors are fed up with, what they say is, rampant crime in the area.

The Chelsea Senior Community is located on Little York Road in northwest Houston.

Police responded on Saturday after a woman told them someone ambushed her and took her keys.

"I got here, and I was going to my door," Katina Reese said.

Before Reese could unlock her apartment, she found herself in a fight over her keys.

"He's pulling, and I am pulling, so I am screaming the whole time," Reese said.

The unknown suspect was caught on camera making a run for it after he got away with Reese's keys. Reese's husband then tries to go after him.

"It is terrifying. I mean, to think I could have lost my life last night. It scares me," Reese said.

Reese said this is the first time she's had a direct run-in with a criminal.

She said they usually target people's cars.

"My vehicle has been broken into, and yes, I am scared for my life. You got all these elderly people here using walkers, wheelchairs, and scooters," a resident, who wanted to conceal her identity, said.

Residents believe criminals get onto the property through a hole in the fence and can creep around without being noticed due to the poor lighting.

"It is just going to get worse because nothing is being done about it. Nothing has been done to deter people from committing criminal acts," said another resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

ABC13 left a message for the leasing office outside of normal business hours and emailed corporate about the safety concerns, but is still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, residents are looking over their shoulders, afraid for their property and lives.

"I would feel a lot safer if there was someone to watch over our vehicles and to watch us as we come in and out of here. I mean, it is just not safe," Reese said.

