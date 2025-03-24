The Doctor and new his companion step foot into uncharted territory in season two of the hit series.

Season 2 trailer: 'Doctor Who' goes animated in series first

"Doctor Who" steps into uncharted territory - including animation, in a series first. Season two premieres April 12 on Disney+.

"Doctor Who" steps into uncharted territory - including animation, in a series first. Season two premieres April 12 on Disney+.

"Doctor Who" steps into uncharted territory - including animation, in a series first. Season two premieres April 12 on Disney+.

"Doctor Who" steps into uncharted territory - including animation, in a series first. Season two premieres April 12 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- The TARDIS will touchdown for a new season of "Doctor Who," arriving April 12 on Disney+!

In the latest trailer for the upcoming season, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his new companion, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), or as she calls herself, "the Nurse," adventure to the distant realms of space and time on an epic quest to get her back to Earth.

As the time-traveling pair journey across the universe, they find themselves facing greater and wilder dangers than ever before.

From a futuristic 51st century to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, the duo step foot into untouched territory - including animation.

For the first time in "Doctor Who" series history, the Doctor ventures into the realm of animation, meeting a quirky cartoon character named Mr Ring-a-Ding, played by Alan Cumming.

'Doctor Who' season 2: Alan Cumming returns to the 'Whoniverse' as a quirky cartoon

Starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu is Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Russell T Davies is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

Season two of "Doctor Who" premieres Saturday, April 12 on Disney+. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.