Heavy law enforcement presence surrounding neighborhood as Pct. 5 deputies search for suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a search is underway for an evading suspect in west Harris County Friday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are surrounding a neighborhood near Kirkwood and I-10 after they say two suspects bailed following a pursuit.

Officials said they were searching for the evading driver using drones and assistance from the Houston Police Department helicopter.

Pct. 5 added that one of the suspects is also wanted for an armed robbery.

It's unclear what led to the pursuit or if the other suspect has been detained.

Spring Branch ISD said it placed several schools in the area under "secure mode," reducing student and staff movement outside school buildings.

