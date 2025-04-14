Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to face New York City judge on new charges of sex trafficking

Music mogul Sean Combs is set to face a judge on new charges of sex trafficking.

NEW YORK -- Music mogul Sean Combs is due in court Monday afternoon to formally enter a plea to a superseding indictment returned earlier this month.

The judge on Monday ordered Combs' arraignment at which he is expected to plead not guilty.

The new indictment against Combs adds an additional charge of sex trafficking and an additional charge of transportation to engage in prostitution, exposing Combs to the possibility of additional prison time if convicted.

Combs is expected to be tried on the now-five count indictment next month.

He was arrested last year after being charged in a sprawling sex trafficking indictment. He has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to both previous indictments.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)