Houston Family Dollar employee shoots alleged chainsaw-wielding shoplifter after fight, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store employee shot an alleged shoplifter in southeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Police were called to the 8400 block of Winkler Road to a Family Dollar just after noon.

A sergeant on the scene said one of the store's employees confronted a suspected shoplifter as he was exiting the store.

The two got into a physical fight, and officers said the employee was struck several times in the face.

Police confirmed the alleged shoplifter had a chainsaw on him at the time of the confrontation but did not use it.

As the employee started to fall back, police said the employee pulled out a gun and shot the alleged shoplifter in the torso.

After being shot, the man walked a few feet down the sidewalk and collapsed in front of a neighboring business' window.

"We just hear a loud bang and we're like, 'Whoa, what's going on?'" T, an employee at that business, said.

She said the man was groaning in pain and was conscious. Someone attempted to help him.

The alleged shoplifter is in stable condition and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, authorities said.

The store employee remained on the scene and was questioned at the store. He was not taken into custody.

The Family Dollar closed for the day.

