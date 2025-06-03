Sarafiena's DMs are open post-'Bachelor' -- but skip the roses, guys

She talked all about her relationships with the other women in the house, "Bachelor Nation," and how roses are now ruined for her!

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico caught up with Sarafiena Watkins.

You may remember her from Grant's season of "The Bachelor." She talked all about her relationships with the other women in the house, "Bachelor Nation," and how roses are now ruined for her!

Also, Sarafiena delves into recent speculation about Grant and Juliana's relationship, "Bachelor in Paradise," and what she's excited to see this season.

Sarafiena also disclosed that she recently got out of a relationship and her DMs are open! She added that her mom, who we met on "The Women Tell All," is also still looking for love and could be open to competing for Mel's heart on "The Golden Bachelor."

Watch "Playing the Field" in the above player, on YouTube, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.