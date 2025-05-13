San Luis Pass Bridge toll coming to an end

In weeks, you won't have to worry if you have cash on you if you drive a stretch in Galveston County.

In weeks, you won't have to worry if you have cash on you if you drive a stretch in Galveston County.

In weeks, you won't have to worry if you have cash on you if you drive a stretch in Galveston County.

In weeks, you won't have to worry if you have cash on you if you drive a stretch in Galveston County.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon, you won't have to worry if you have cash on you if you drive over the San Luis Pass Bridge. In April, Galveston County commissioners unanimously voted to end the $2 toll.

The San Luis Bridge Toll Plaza will cease operations after May 21, 2025. If you have pre-purchased toll booth tickets or punch cards, you can submit your unused tickets and cards for reimbursement until August 31, 2025.

You can submit for reimbursement in two ways:

Before May 21, 2025, fill out the following two-page form and provide it to the toll booth operator at the San Luis Pass toll booth. You will be required to turn in unused tickets and punch cards at that time.

Submit your two-page form and unused tickets/punch cards at the Moody Courthouse in Galveston, 722 Moody Ave. Visit the Information Technology office on the 2nd floor of the building between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Blank forms are also available at both locations.

Applications for reimbursement requests must be submitted in-person and will not be accepted via regular mail or email.

At the time of your submission, you will receive a receipt for the anticipated reimbursement amount. Please allow up to six weeks for reimbursements to be sent.

Toll Bridge History

The item was placed there by Commissioner Joe Giusti. He told ABC13 he got the idea to look closer at the toll when Gulf Freeway construction caused backups on the island's west end because of the toll.

Giusti said the toll generates $500,000 a year. More than half of that goes to toll staff salaries.

He said the six workers will be offered other county positions. County leaders say another reason for the decision is the toll was paid off the bridge 40 years ago.

Future Impacts

Although the toll is going away, it may not stay that way forever.

The county is considering building a new $100 million bridge. County leaders applied for a TxDOT grant to try and get 80% covered that way.

The county would still be on the hook for more than $20 million. It's possible to help pay for it, the county could add a toll when it's completed.