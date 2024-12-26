Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck Azerbaijan plane: US official

There are early indications that a Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan, killing dozens, a U.S. official told ABC News.

If these indications prove true, they would further underscore Russian recklessness in its invasion of Ukraine, the official added.

The White House referred ABC News to officials in the region as the investigation continues.

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. The Administration of Mangystau Region via AP

At least 38 people are dead and 29 others injured after the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Kazakhstans Ministry of Emergency Situations told ABC News.

Many of the 29 survivors were hospitalized, including two children, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was flying from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia when it crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the spokesperson said. The flight had been rerouted to Aktau due to fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.

The prosecutor general's office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case regarding the facts of the crash, officials announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Currently, the investigation process is ongoing in cooperation with the prosecutor's office of Kazakhstan. All versions are being explored in the criminal case," Farid Huseynov, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan Airlines, said.

Aviation authorities from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia are collaborating to determine the exact cause of the crash, a spokesperson for Kazakhstan's ministry of emergency situations said.

The plane was carrying 69 people: 64 passengers and five crew members. Based on preliminary data, the passengers included 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan and 16 from Russia, officials said.

Embraer, the aircraft manufacturer, released a statement about the crash, saying, "We are closely monitoring the situation, and we remain fully committed to supporting the relevant authorities."

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic and David Brennan contributed to this report.