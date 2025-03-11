Runner at center of baton incident video speaks out

The high school runner accused of striking a competitor with her baton is speaking out, insisting it was an accident.

The high school athlete accused of attacking her opponent during a track meet in Virginia is speaking out.

Alaila Everett says the incident was not intentional, and people are misinterpreting the video.

The video has been widely shared online. It shows the moment Everett appears to hit another runner in the head with her baton as she's being passed.

Everett says video from a second angle offers a better depiction of what really happened.

She claims she lost her balance after getting tangled up with the runner she's accused of attacking.

Everett's family says she's received death threats in the wake of the incident.

The other runner, Kaelen Tucker, was diagnosed with a concussion.

