Houston man accused of beating man after fender bender, charged with murder in road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man already accused of beating a man after a fender bender is now facing murder charges.

Authorities have charged 23-year-old Roy Herring in a murder case that stemmed from a road rage incident on June 26.

The victim, Edgardo Estrada, was inside his car when it slammed into the fencing of a community pool at Cook Road and Bissonnet in southwest Houston. Police found Estrada was shot several times in his car. They suspected road rage, but no arrests were made immediately.

On Friday morning, the murder charge became official. Investigators believe Herring got into some sort of road rage dispute with Estrada, and he then opened fire. After Estrada was shot, he lost control of the car and crashed into the pool.

It turns out that Herring was already facing charges for allegedly beating up a man after getting into a minor fender bender back in February. That incident happened near the Home Depot at the North Loop and Ella Boulevard. In that situation, the victim's family says Herring began assaulting the victim after the two got into a minor car accident. He then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

Herring was recently sent back to jail for violating bond conditions in that case. His attorney told ABC13 that he had violated the curfew.

The district attorney's office has filed a motion to deny bond on Herring's new murder charge. That bond review is set to take place on Monday morning.

