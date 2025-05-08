HCSO: Roughly 30% of all murders in the county related to domestic violence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, about a third of all murders in our area involve domestic violence.

And, investigators say, that statistic has remained unchanged for years, even with added resources.

"The advantage of domestic violence related cases is that you know who the offender is," HCSO major Ben Katrib said. "The disadvantage is that you need the initial and continued cooperation by the victim."

Major Katrib says it takes an average of seven violent incidents for most victims to leave relationships or ask for help.

"Victims are reluctant to come forward. They're reluctant to cooperate. Sometimes it's because of a feeling of shame, sometimes it's because of a dependency on the other person," Major Katrib explained. "They don't want to lose the home they are in, they don't want to lose their children."

The Houston Area Women's Center recently expanded, adding a new campus where domestic violence survivors can live.

If you need help or even just somebody to talk to, the center has a call line that is staffed 24/7. The number is (713) 528-2121.

