Rodeo Houston makes changes after an emergency button wasn't pressed during 2024 hailstorm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After severe weather last year sent people running for safety, Rodeo Houston said it made changes for this year's event after officials said someone forgot to activate an emergency response system.

The first day of the three-week-long event started off with a windstorm. By late afternoon, the strong gusts, forced the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to shut down nine carnival rides, including the ferris wheel.

Familiar sights are back on the NRG grounds. After months of waiting, people are once again entering Rodeo Houston.

It's a return Asian Streetness founder Ann Dang couldn't wait for. "It's a big deal for us," Dang said. "We try to attract as much attention as we can."

On one of the final rodeo nights last year, ABC13 was live from the grounds as severe weather struck.

As we saw people sprinting for safety, we didn't hear any loudspeaker announcements. Rodeo Houston uses long range audio equipment.

"They have predetermined scripts, or they use the already prerecorded information," Rodeo Houston chief show operations officer Mike Demarco said. "They just have to go to a panel and select what they want to do. In the moment, everybody was trying to get people on the grounds, and they didn't go hit the button."

Demarco said training took place ahead of this year's event to much sure the button is pushed if severe weather strikes. That announcement system isn't all that they use.

They also weigh down trash cans, secure banners and tents and shut down rides. Discussions that took place on Tuesday because of the potential of severe weather, including strong winds which blew flags across the midway on opening day.

Those decisions are all made from a command center where they get real-time weather information. "That stays up and we monitor that continuously in this room," Demarco explained.

While some of the audio equipment wasn't activated properly last year, officials said emergency responders warned people to seek shelter. They said some people decided not to get out of lines where they were waiting for a ride or food.

If you hear a warning, officials say you should listen, and look for shelter, even in buildings that may otherwise be closed. "The stadium has a protocol that if we call for a weather emergency, we can actually open the gates and let people inside the stadium," Demarco said.

It's not just rodeo staff making changes. Asian Steetness brought tarps this year.

"We have curtains on our tent," Dang explained. "We have shutters that we can close at night. We actually pulled them out around the trash cans so that they would cover people around them."

They hope to avoid a weather bang this year, but like the rodeo itself, they are better prepared to handle.

