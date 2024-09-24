Houston Rockets launch brand-new training facility ahead of 2024-25 NBA regular season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets have officially launched their brand-new practice facility on Tuesday.

As the Rockets prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA regular season, training camp will be held at the Memorial Hermann Houston Rockets Training Center, beginning on Oct. 1.

The new training center is located north of the Post Oak Hotel in Houston's West Uptown area.

In the facility, the team's championship trophies are on display in the main entrance, along with a wall of jerseys honoring players whose numbers have been retired. There are also various interactive video screens in the area that highlight significant moments in the Rockets' history.

In addition, the new facility has an outdoor training space with 40 yards of grass, a speed hill, and various height stairs for player workouts.

"This has been a very important project for our franchise," Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta said at Tuesday's press conference. "Our commitment is to provide our players, coaches, and staff with the best possible experience and opportunities to be successful. The completion of this training center is a significant step towards achieving that goal. When it came to naming rights, Memorial Hermann was a natural choice. They have been a tremendous partner for us, especially in regard to supporting our community initiatives."

"Memorial Hermann Houston Rockets Training Center is a game-changer for us in terms of productivity," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said. "On behalf of our players and staff, I'd like to thank the Fertitta family for all the work they put into making this an invaluable home for our team."

The Houston Rockets will kick off their preseason on the road on Oct. 7 vs. the Utah Jazz, and host their regular season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 23 at the Toyota Center.