Richmond man pleads guilty to providing materials to ISIS

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Richmond, Texas, man has pleaded guilty after he admitted to supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to authorities, Alqaysi, a former Iraqi refugee and legal permanent resident of Richmond, provided support for years.

From 2015 to 2020, he developed and posted logos for a media arm of ISIS known as the Kalachnikov team. He then sent hacking videos and instructions to ISIS members in addition to stolen credit card information and fraudulently created identity documents.

A judge accepted the guilty plea on March 7. Alqaysi is expected to be sentenced on June 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Alqaysi remains in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 Houston-area men federally charged with providing material to ISIS