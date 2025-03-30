Richard Chamberlain, 'Shōgun' and 'The Thorn Birds' star, dies at 90

Richard Chamberlain, best known for roles in the hit 80s television miniseries "Shōgun" and "The Thorn Birds," has died. He was 90.

LOS ANGELES -- Richard Chamberlain, best known for roles in the hit 80s television miniseries "Sh ō gun" and "The Thorn Birds," has died. He was 90.

The actor died Saturday night - just two days before his 91st birthday - in Waimanalo, Hawaii from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure," read a statement from his lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.

Chamberlain struck television gold in 1961 as the star of "Dr. Kildare." His work as the handsome, young doctor turned him into a TV superstar of the time, and a teen idol.

His work would continue on television and in the movies for decades.

In 1973, he starred in "The Three Musketeers," and a year later, the cast reunited for "The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge."

That same year, Chamberlain was part of the epic star-studded disaster film, "The Towering Inferno."

In 1978, he returned for another star-studded disaster film, "The Swarm," about deadly killer bees.

Chamberlain found great success on television again in 1980, playing John Blackthorne in the original "Sh ō gun" miniseries, which was a massive hit with viewers. The show marked one of Chamberlin's four Emmy nominations.

He received another nomination a few years later for "The Thorn Birds," which was even more popular than "Sh ō gun." He played a Catholic priest tormented by his love for a beautiful woman.

In the 80s, Chamberlain starred on the big screen in "King Solomon's Mines" and its sequel, "Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold." Then, in 1989, Chamberlain spent one season playing a TV doctor again, but this time in Hawaii on a show called "Island Son."

After about 45 years in show business, Chamberlain released his autobiography, "Shattered Love: A Memoir," where he revealed he was gay, sharing how he came to terms with his true self.

Chamberlain, who was also a singer, spent more than 60 years working in show business, on both the big and small screens and even on Broadway.

He was a graduate of Beverly Hills High School and served in the Army where he was stationed in Korea.

He returned home and became an instant star.

ABC News contributed to this report.