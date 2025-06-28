24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Rice University and University of Houston named among world's best schools in 2026 rankings

ByJohn Egan CultureMap logo
Saturday, June 28, 2025 8:33PM
HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston universities are in a class of their own, earning top spots on a new global ranking of the world's best universities.

Rice University and University of Houston are among the top 1,200 schools included in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Ten more schools across Texas make the list.

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a London-based provider of higher education data and analytics, compiles the prestigious list each year; the 2026 edition includes more than 1,500 universities from around the world. Factors used to rank the schools include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, faculty research, and international research, students, and faculty.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

