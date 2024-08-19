Rice graduate Ahalya Lettenberger in Paris ready to represent USA at 2024 Paralympic Games

"I've been dreaming about this moment forever, so just thinking about wearing red, white and blue and representing my country," swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger told ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rice swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger was born with arthrogryposis amyoplasia, a skeletal disorder that limits the use of her lower body. That hasn't slowed her down. She's been swimming since the age of 12 and is headed to compete in two events at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

We first met the recent graduate in 2021 before the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

"I've been dreaming about this moment forever, so just thinking about wearing red, white and blue and representing my country," Lettenberger told ABC13.

The competition was a little different back then due to COVID restrictions.

"Tokyo, with the stands empty, it was a little eerie," she said.

In Tokyo, Lettenberger came all the way back from fifth place at one time in the 200 individual medley to win silver.

With that Paralympic experience under her belt, "I'm more confident this time around, being a veteran on the team," she said.

Lettenberger will represent the USA again at the Paralympics in Paris, swimming the 100 breast stroke and 400 freestyle.

"I didn't know what I was doing back then because it was my first Paralympic games," she said. "The Paralympics is so different than any other competition, because it is the biggest meet in the world."

During the ABC13 interview before Tokyo, Lettenberger revealed, "Parmesan cheese is my favorite food and it's always my fun fact, so yeah, Kraft is my dream company to work for."

And after the story ran, she received a care package from Kraft.

"Kraft actually sent me 24 bottles of parmesan cheese and they sent me this parmesan cheese sweatshirt, so it was pretty hilarious," she recalled.

Freebies are good, but going for gold is better.

"Just having my family there too means more than words can say," Lettenberger said.

Her events are September 1 and 2, but she already feels like a winner even before she takes the starting block.