Concerns about brown in Willis water grows after private test shows high level of lead

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the Indian Hills subdivision in Willis say private test results show elevated lead levels in their water.

For years, residents say the water in their houses has been brown.

Resident Charles Turner told ABC13 the water has been brown since he moved in 16 years ago. The neighborhood has had multiple water providers within that time.

Fellow longtime resident Lora Johnson said she feels the issue has grown more severe since "NextEra Water" took over service.

Jessica Barrett recently moved into the neighborhood with Orland McLaurin and their children.

McLaurin said the TCEQ tested water in the subdivision but "said everything tested fine."

The couple and their neighbors pooled money for a private test. Results shared with ABC13 show elevated levels of lead, iron, and "extremely hard water."

"We're like, 'Did TCEQ even test for anything?'" Barrett asked.

Barrett submitted a petition to NextEra and CC'ed the TCEQ, PUC, and EPA. To date, 106 Indian Hills residents have signed the petition stating their water is brown.

Many residents told ABC13 they fear health issues may be linked to the elevated lead levels.

Barrett told ABC13 her concern about brown water grew last month when she watched an ABC13 report about brown water in the Lakes of Magnolia. NextEra Water also services that neighborhood.

ABC13 has contacted both NextEra Water and the TCEQ.

