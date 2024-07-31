New report reveals drug, alcohol, and suicide deaths are down after years of growth in the US

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new report released Wednesday shows that deaths in the U.S. due to alcohol, drugs, and suicide are down slightly after years of growth.

While the combined death rate in 2022 is slightly lower for the first time in five years, it is still more than double the rate compared with 20 years ago. Brandon Reavis with Trust for America's Health joined Eyewitness News to talk about this success and the challenges that remain.

Reavis said the new trend is encouraging after double-digit increases during the pandemic. He contributed this success to the work of public health officials but also said there's significant work remaining.

According to the report, Texas has rates similar to the nation when it comes to combined deaths from alcohol, drugs, and suicide. However, Texas has seen more significant drug overdoses, especially from methamphetamine and opioids like fentanyl. Across the board, individuals in the Black community and native populations have been struggling more than their white counterparts.

Reavis said we as a society should be investing more in prevention and, "if we don't address that link between traumatic experiences and negative mental health outcomes, we'll never see that foundational and generational change that we need."

Reavis also advocated for funding mental health services in schools as children continue to struggle with anxiety and stress.

