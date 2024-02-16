Here's what's open and closed on Presidents' Day 2025

This year, Presidents Day falls on Feb. 17. Here's what to know.

Many Americans enjoy a day off on the third Monday of February every year. That's because it's Presidents' Day, officially named Washington's Birthday in honor of America's first president, George Washington (his actual birthday is February 22).

The federal holiday has broadened to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.

Presidents' Day is also marked by discounts and sales at a variety of different retailers.

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 17. Here's what's open and closed on the holiday in 2025.

Financial services

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading Monday.

Since Presidents' Day is a federal banking holiday, most brick-and-mortar branches of banks will be closed. However, TD Bank branches will be open Monday.

Online banking and ATM services will be available.

Retail

Most big box retailers and grocery stores will be open, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger and Costco. Make sure to check with local retailers and restaurants for their operating hours.

Government agencies

Since it's a federal holiday, nonessential government offices at all levels will be closed. That includes DMVs, city halls, courthouses and many libraries.

Postal services

USPS will not be delivering mail on Presidents' Day.

UPS will be operating as normal, and FedEx will be open with modified service.

