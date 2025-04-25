Trump claims '200' tariff deals, phone call with China's Xi in wide-ranging interview

President Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine published Friday, claimed he's already "made 200 deals" on tariffs and said he's spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the cover story, in which Trump's discussed his first 100 days in office, the president was asked about White House trade adviser Peter Navarros prediction of "90 deals in 90 days."

"Ive made 200 deals," Trump said. When asked to confirm that number, Trump said "100%."

Trump, though, would not elaborate on what countries he's solidified deals with or the terms. There are 195 countries in the world, and yet Trump is claiming to have made more trade deals than that. He's met with various foreign officials at the White House in recent weeks on tariffs and other economic issues, but had not yet announced any agreements.

"I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we're finished, by the way," Trump told Time. "We'll be finished."

On the issue of China -- which faces the highest tariff rate from the administration -- Trump said President Xi has called him.

"He's called. And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf," Trump said.

The White House in recent days has softened its stance on China, telling reporters that talks with Beijing were moving in the right direction. But Chinese officials, before Trump's Time interview was published, disputed the White House's characterization.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday called the administration's claims active discussions were happening "fake news." On Friday, the Jiakun said "China and the United States have not consulted or negotiated on the tariff issue" and "the United States should not confuse the public."

As he left the White House on Friday, Trump was pressed multiple times by reporters to elaborate on the call with Xi he mentioned to Time but sidestepped. When asked specifically if he'd spoken to him since the tariffs, Trump said, "I don't want to comment on that but I've spoken to him many times."

Here are other key takeaways from the Time interview.

Deportations and Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Time reported that the idea of Trump sending migrants to El Salvador started back in the summer of 2024, when Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele invited lawmakers to visit the country's infamous CECOT. Matt Gaetz, then a Republican congressman from Florida, pitched the idea to Stephen Miller, who then floated the idea to Trump, according to Time, and a deal was quietly made in February.

Trump told Time he liked the idea, in part, because he believed it would be "a greater deterrent."

Trump also told Time that he was originally "not happy" that his administration had "mistakenly" deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia under the Alien Enemies Act, but then "found out that he was a person who was an MS-13 member." Abrego Garcia's family and attorney deny that claim.

Trump said he has not asked Bukele to return Abrego Garcia despite the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the administration to "facilitate" his return.

Asked if Abrego Garcia deserves his day in court, Trump repeatedly said it's up to the Justice Department, but eventually said it wouldnt bother him if he received his due process.

"Thats not my determination," Trump said. "It's something that, frankly, bringing him back and retrying him wouldn't bother me, but I leave that up to my lawyer."

Russia-Ukraine war

President Trump again blamed Kyiv for initiating the war they are in with Russia, saying Ukraine's desire to join NATO was to blame despite Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion.

Amid recent comments from Trump and other top officials that the U.S. could walk away from negotiations if a deal isn't reached soon, Trump projected optimism.

"We've had very good talks, and we're getting very close to a deal," he told Time.

The negotiated peace Trump is pursuing would hand Putin some 20% of Ukrainian territory.

"Crimea will stay with Russia," Trump told the magazine.

Trump was asked about his repeated comments of ending the war in Ukraine on Day 1 of his presidency. Trump argued he meant that "figuratively."

"Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration, because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news [ unintelligible ] . Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended."

