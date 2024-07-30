Olympic fencer reveals she was 7 months pregnant while competing

Team USA stars Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey carried the U.S. to gold in the team event in Paris on Tuesday, returning to the top of the podium after Biles dropped out of the event in Tokyo.

An Egyptian Olympian has revealed she competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris while seven months pregnant.

Nada Hafez, competing in her third Olympics, shared the news on Instagram Monday, captioning two photos of herself competing with the words, "7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN!"

"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!," Hafez wrote, later adding, "This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"

Nada Hafez of Team Egypt celebrates her victory in the Fencing Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32 at Grand Palais on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Hafez reached the round of 16 by defeating American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in women's saber Monday, before falling to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.

Hafez shared her pregnancy news publicly following her loss, writing in her Instagram post, "My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional."

"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it," she continued. "I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!"

Nada Hafez of Egypt applauds fans after her victory in the Fencing Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32 during the Olympic Games at Grand Palais on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Hafez also thanked her husband, whom she wed in 2023, and her family for sharing their "trust" with her.

In addition to the Paris Olympics, Hafez also competed in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris Olympics is perhaps the most family friendly Olympics in history thanks to a nursery that gives athlete parents a space to spend time with their children during the Games.

Paris organizers and the International Olympic Committee say their Olympic Village nursery is a first for an Olympic Games, according to The Associated Press.