Possible burglary suspect shot by business owners in north Houston, police say

Police said the owners had been keeping an eye out after their business was broken into a few days ago. They rushed to the shop when they saw someone on their surveillance cameras overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible burglar was shot by a business owner in north Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police said the mechanic shop off W. 18th Street and Ella Boulevard was broken into a few days ago. The suspect wasn't caught, and the owners had allegedly been keeping an eye out.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police said the business owners spotted someone on their surveillance cameras and rushed to the business to confront him.

Some sort of a fight broke out, and that's when the owners shot the man, HPD said.

The man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital. ABC13 is working to get an update on the man's condition.

Police said the business owners are cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.