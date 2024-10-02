As port workers protest over AI, experts aren't sure how many job losses the technology could cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerns over artificial intelligence are one reason port workers are on strike, but the data shows they aren't the only ones who could be impacted by the emerging technology.

There's no doubt automation is impacting the workforce. Some companies use technology, such as ChatGPT, to interact with customers. Others use it for robots.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said AI could be more significant than the emergence of computers. However, they aren't seeing major job losses at this point.

There are certain careers that experts consider are at a higher risk of job losses. The federal government said the jobs most considered to be impacted by AI are financial advisors, interpreters, surgeons, fast-food workers, and landscapers.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said material movers are also considered to be one of the hardest-hit industries by automation.

While robots have impacted these industries, federal government data doesn't show massive job loss yet. Experts said the future impact is unknown.

"Somebody says the labor-intensive job will be replaced," University of Houston professor Meng Li said. "Somebody says the financial advisor will be replaced. There are different studies, but how, why, and what the future is, I don't think there's a general assessment for that."

While the technology is impacting jobs, it's also creating opportunities.

Right now, nearly 60,000 people have jobs working with artificial intelligence in the Houston area. HCC data shows 5,000 more AI jobs are expected in our region over the next three years. By the way, the average pay for those jobs is more than $110,000.

There are growing educational opportunities to learn it, too. A number of colleges, from Houston Community College to the University of Houston, offer programs.

"I think it's the right time to learn about AI," Li explained. "At least understand what the technique will be and how the technique can be used in your workplace. I think that's more relevant."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.