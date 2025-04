Photos: Pope Francis through the years

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for an everyman humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, died Monday, April 21, 2025 at 88.

Here's a look at his life through the years.

