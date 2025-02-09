24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
1 in custody, another at large after burglary attempt in home at West University Place, police say

Sunday, February 9, 2025 4:00AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One suspect is in custody and another is at large after a burglary attempt at West University Place, according to police.

Officials responded to the burglary alarm at a residence in the 6400 block of Sewanee Street.

According to authorities, the officer saw someone fleeing the area, and a police perimeter has been cleared after an extensive search of the area using a Houston K-9, a West U drone, and a police helicopter.

The second suspect has not been found, and there is no indication the individual remains in the area, police said.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Tune in to wherever you stream Eyewitness News for updates.

