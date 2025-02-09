1 in custody, another at large after burglary attempt in home at West University Place, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One suspect is in custody and another is at large after a burglary attempt at West University Place, according to police.

Officials responded to the burglary alarm at a residence in the 6400 block of Sewanee Street.

According to authorities, the officer saw someone fleeing the area, and a police perimeter has been cleared after an extensive search of the area using a Houston K-9, a West U drone, and a police helicopter.

The second suspect has not been found, and there is no indication the individual remains in the area, police said.

