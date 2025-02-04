24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigating after officers with outside agency shot suspect in southeast Houston, HPD says

KTRK logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 5:31PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after officers, who they said are not with their agency, shot a suspect on Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 505 Bay Area Boulevard at about 9:40 a.m., between a McDonald's and a Starbucks.

According to preliminary information from HPD, an officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect.

ABC13 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW