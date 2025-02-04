Police investigating after officers with outside agency shot suspect in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after officers, who they said are not with their agency, shot a suspect on Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 505 Bay Area Boulevard at about 9:40 a.m., between a McDonald's and a Starbucks.

According to preliminary information from HPD, an officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect.

