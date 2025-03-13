League City homeowners concerned after bullets flew inside their homes: 'It was a little alarming'

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several homes along Sandvalley Way in League City were shot up on Tuesday night.

Only on ABC13, homeowners are demanding answers and accountability as several families had close calls.

Homeowners are feeling unsettled and are hoping it doesn't happen again, but right now there isn't a guarantee.

ABC13 was told that they hope something is done about this before someone gets hurt.

"I counted five (gunshots)," homeowner Danielle Crain said.

Crain was about to feed her dogs at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday when a bullet flew through the window and stopped right beside her.

"I almost, literally, took a bullet to the head, so that's terrifying," Crain said.

Down the road, Doug Haines says a bullet went through one of the upstairs bedrooms of his home, almost hitting his sister-in-law.

"As she was lying on the bed about two feet from where the bullet hit the wall, she had some sheetrock and paint in her hair. It was a little alarming and unnerving," Haines said.

Furthermore, at least two other homes were also shot at.

Police said they were not closer to finding out who exactly is behind this.

"Seems like it was a bunch of kids that are out of control. Hopefully, that's the case. Since there were other homes that were hit, we don't feel like it was targeted," Haines said.

League City police have received prior complaints in the same area of people parking in an undeveloped area behind the neighborhood shooting guns and fireworks.

"When they are caught, I hope justice is served," Crain said.

Officials say they have no leads and will have extra patrols on Sandvalley Way.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.