16-year-old dead, 19-year-old in surgery after shots fired on Houston's south side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police confirmed that a 16-year-old died after shots were fired at an apartment complex on Houston's south side Friday afternoon.
The Houston Police Department posted an update on social media about a shooting that occurred at about 1:25 p.m. at 4001 Corder St. near Scott Street.
HPD said the 16-year-old boy was fatally shot while a second person, a 19-year-old man, was wounded and rushed to a hospital.
Police added that the suspects took off in a vehicle before officers arrived. A female, whose age police didn't disclose, was detained, but investigators didn't clarify her role in the case.
Police earlier told ABC13 that a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots.
SkyEye flew over the active scene, where crime scene tape surrounded a parking lot area.
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.