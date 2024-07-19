16-year-old dead, 19-year-old in surgery after shots fired on Houston's south side, HPD says

Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Corder Street that left at least one person dead on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police confirmed that a 16-year-old died after shots were fired at an apartment complex on Houston's south side Friday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department posted an update on social media about a shooting that occurred at about 1:25 p.m. at 4001 Corder St. near Scott Street.

HPD said the 16-year-old boy was fatally shot while a second person, a 19-year-old man, was wounded and rushed to a hospital.

Police added that the suspects took off in a vehicle before officers arrived. A female, whose age police didn't disclose, was detained, but investigators didn't clarify her role in the case.

Police earlier told ABC13 that a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where crime scene tape surrounded a parking lot area.

