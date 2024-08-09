Delta plane carrying Panthers players slides off taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

A plane carrying Carolina Panthers players and staff slid off the taxiway Friday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers had a bumpy return to North Carolina after their preseason game loss against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

The plane carrying Panthers players and staff slid off the taxiway. The incident happened early Friday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a league source confirmed to ABC Affiliate WSOC.

As the plane was making its way to the terminal it veered off the taxiway and got stuck. It was unable to move, forcing passengers to have to deplane via stairs and be transported to the terminal.

Charlotte Douglas Airport told the Associated Press their airfield lighting and the taxiway was fully operational. It's unclear if wet weather from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which rolled through the area earlier in the day dumping several inches of rain and causing some power outages, might have played a factor.

The Panthers confirmed Friday it was their team charter and that coaches, staff and players were on the plane, and that no one was injured.

Delta Airlines released a statement to the station confirming there were 188 passengers on the plane when the right main gear of the plane exited the taxiway.

According to the airline's spokesperson, no injuries were reported and the passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. The airline didn't specifically say that the Panthers were part of the 188 people onboard.

The plane was later towed. After seeing a story posted on social media about the incident, Panthers safety Xavier Woods posted on X, "Vouchers??"

The Panthers were returning from a preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They lost the game 17-3.

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 8, 2024 (AP Photo)

The Associated Press contributed to this story