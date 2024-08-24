4-year-old girl stabbed multiple times inside New Jersey home; police searching for victim's aunt

PATERSON, N.J. -- A home in New Jersey was boxed in by police - the scene of a heinous attack.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was stabbed inside multiple times.

Neighbors in Paterson who witnessed the horror say the young child's mother frantically carried her out in her arms, covered in blood.

Witnesses say the mother was hysterical as her daughter was rushed into an ambulance as first responders rushed to the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.

Local leaders say the unthinkable violence was a result of a family dispute inside the home. The apparent suspect is a family member who has emotional issues.

"It was the aunt that committed this crime, and she's on the loose. They're trying to locate her at this time. At this time, she was not there in the moment officers were dispatched," said Councilmember Luis Velez.

The aunt would often be seen walking up and down the block, pacing back and forth talking to herself, neighbors say.

The girl is in the hospital in stable condition.