Only on 13: Pasadena couple robbed of $9,000 they'd just withdrawn to buy car for son

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena couple says they were followed from the bank and robbed of $9,000 while on their way to buy a car for their son.

Cesar and Jenny Vazquez said they'd been saving for months in order to make the purchase.

"He was using the scooter for a whole year because we couldn't afford to give him a car," Jenny Vazquez said.

In hindsight, they believe someone could have been listening to the teller as they withdrew the money from the Wells Fargo on Spencer Highway just before noon Saturday.

"He's all like, 'Do you want that $9,000 in $20s or $100s?' and we were just like, 'Can you say it any louder? I don't think they heard you outside,'" Cesar Vazquez said.

They were originally planning on heading straight to the car lot to make their purchase but decided to stop at the La Montana meat market on the way.

They now believe they were being followed.

"You always think it can't happen to us, you know, we're here in Pasadena," Cesar Vazquez said.

The couple was only inside the store for a few minutes, when surveillance footage shows a man exiting the back of white SUV, walking up to the couple's car and smashing the front passenger's window.

The thief takes an envelope filled with cash from the glove box and returns to the getaway car.

"I forgive them. For some reason, they needed that money and God said, 'That's fine. We'll let them have it,' so I forgive them for taking it," Cesar Vazquez said.

But now the Vazquezes are out $9,000 and have no car for their son.

"I guess we walk out with nothing, like, no savings and no car," Jenny Vazquez said.

Pasadena police said they took a report and will be forwarding the case to a detective to determine if the couple was followed.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.