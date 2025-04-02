New National Geographic docuseries takes unprecedented look back at Oklahoma City bombing

"Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

PHILADELPHIA -- Thirty years ago, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history devastated our nation.

National Geographic is taking an unprecedented look back in a new three-part docuseries called "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America."

On April 19, 1995, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was under attack - 168 people died in that bombing, including 19 children. Hundreds more were injured.

"This attack is still the deadliest domestic terror attack in the U.S. to date, but may not necessarily know all the details of it," said director Ceri Isfryn.

Isfryn wanted to change that.

"I hope people will listen to the stories of these ordinary people," Isfryn said. "At the end of the day, they simply went to work that day and found themselves an extraordinary situation."

Amy Downs is one of them. In the docuseries, she relives the harrowing experience of being trapped in the rubble for hours and shares her incredible survival story.

"I think something for me that was surprising was hearing from my rescuers and hearing their perspective," Downs said, with gratitude. "That was really powerful."

National Geographic takes us through the darkest days of this homegrown attack and the eventual arrest of Timothy McVeigh.

"You really do get that sense of relief when they realize they have got the right guy," Isfryn said.

Downs said the love and support that followed was overwhelming.

"The last day I was in the hospital, eight days after the bombing, I remember looking out of the window and seeing, in the middle of the day, all of the cars driving with headlights on," she said. "People were doing that as a symbol of love and hope and support. I just remember that spirit of how people came together to help."

"Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" premiered April 2 on National Geographic and is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

