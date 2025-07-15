Off-duty Lakeview police officer killed in motorcycle crash in Dickinson, GCSO says

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty Lakeview police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Officials report that the incident occurred on the feeder road at the intersection of Gulf Freeway and FM 517.

The sheriff's office says that off-duty Lakeview Police Officer Larry Blacksmith was riding his personal motorcycle to work when he was struck by another vehicle.

Lakeview Police Department shared the following statement.

"With heavy hearts, we share the tragic loss of one of our own.

Officer Larry Blacksmith passed away following a devastating vehicle accident. Larry was not just a dedicated officer, he was a part of our family, a protector of our community, and a kind soul who brought light to those around him.

Our department is hurting, and our hearts go out to his loved ones. We kindly ask the community to allow his family time and privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

We deeply appreciate the support, prayers, and compassion from the El Lago and Taylor Lake Village communities during this difficult time.

Officer Blacksmith will never be forgotten."

At this time, authorities say that no charges have been filed.