Houston faith-based tattoo artist says customer pulled gun on him after prayer offer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston tattoo artist says a customer pulled a gun on him after he offered to pray for the man.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon at Remnant Studios, a faith-based tattoo parlor on the North Freeway.

"We meet more people that, like, you wouldn't see step into a church," tattoo artist Tramell Johnson said.

Johnson says Bryant Wooding, a first-time customer, made a bizarre request when he showed up for his appointment.

"His first thing he said was, 'Is it okay if I get a drink?'" Johnson said.

Johnson suspects that's exactly what Wooding did, because by the time he'd finished designing the Lion of Judah tattoo Wooding had requested, he said something had come over Wooding.

"He finished the whole pint. So, he came in fumbling and, like, stumbling through here, and that's when I was like, 'Okay sir, I can't do it,'" Johnson said.

When Johnson cancelled the appointment, an argument ensued.

"He's getting aggressive. I'm like, 'Is it okay if I pray for you?' And that's when things got even worse," Johnson said.

Johnson, who's worked at the tattoo shop for six months, said he never anticipated his offer would be met with so much anger.

"I have not seen anybody reject prayer since I've been here," he said.

The two men ended up in the parking lot outside, and that's where he says Wooding pulled a gun on him.

Johnson said he was able to wrestle the gun away and pulled his own gun on Wooding before calling police.

"I was gonna get persecuted for being a Christian had I not moved the way I moved," he said.

Wooding was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnson says he bears him no ill will.

"I really believe, had he been sober, he would have been more open to prayer," Johnson said.

Even though he said Wooding rejected his offer, Johnson said he'll be praying for him anyway.

"Witchcraft and crystals, those aren't gonna help you. Jesus is the only way to true peace. I hope you find that," Johnson said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.