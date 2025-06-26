I-45 at Cypresswood shut down due to armed woman experiencing mental health crisis, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the North Freeway have been shut down in both directions at Cypresswood due to heavy law enforcement activity at the scene, also involving an armed person, authorities say.

Thursday's scene is unfolding in the 17700 block of the North Freeway. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a caller advised that a woman is at the location with a handgun.

Officials later confirmed the woman is experiencing a mental health crisis.

As of 3:30 p.m., the lanes had been closed for over an hour as Crisis Intervention Response Team members continued to speak to the woman, who Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said is sitting on a chair in the middle of the lanes.

Deputies arrived at the scene and began giving the woman verbal commands to drop her weapon, but Herman said she ignored them.

