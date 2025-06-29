Technical mishap leaves Beyonce sitting in car suspended in air during Cowboy Cater tour in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A frightening midair scare halted the Saturday night show of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Houston after her car tilted and stopped as she floated above the crowd.

The mishap happened as the songstress was lifted from the stage while sitting in the velvet-wrapped red Cadillac and performed her joint lead single "16 Carriages."

At one point, as she sang, the car slowly began to tilt sideways over one portion of the stadium with fans underneath as she turned the corner. In a video captured by fans, you can hear her say, "Stop, stop, stop."

According to concertgoers, several tour personnel and security rushed to retrieve and unbuckle her from the car as it was lowered to safety.

In previous tour shows, the suspended car was meant to carry her across the arena so that fans could get an up-close and personal look while a video montage of her career played out on the massive screen that lit up NRG Stadium.

After the car was lowered, Beyoncé appeared back on stage swiftly and continued to sing and perform, but not before letting her hometown crowd know they would keep her safe.

"I know if I fall, y'all will catch me," she said.

Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, released a statement late last night about the incident. It said the moment was due to a "technical mishap."

The 2025 Album of the Year winner will continue her highly-anticipated tour with a second show in Houston on Sunday before her Fourth of July show in Washington, D.C.

It is scheduled to end on July 26, in Las Vegas.