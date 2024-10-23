New trailer gives first look at Luke Bryan docuseries 'It's All Country'

NASHVILLE -- Hulu has released the first trailer for "It's All Country," the six-part documentary hosted by country sensation - and American Idol judge - Luke Bryan.

Luke talks to the biggest stars in country music to find out the stories behind the songs, from inspiration to recording to stepping on stage and performing for an audience.

Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow, Shaboozey, Lady A and Luke Combs are just some of the artists Bryan talks to. Bryan is also one of the executive producers of the project.

In the trailer, Kane Brown says, "Growing up, my dad was never in the picture. Music was my escape."

Sheryl Crow, sitting next to Shaboozey, tells Bryan, "I feel excited about the future when I see some of the young artists that are coming up."

"It's All Country" will stream on Hulu November 15, just in time to get you ready for the CMA Awards, airing November 20 on ABC.

