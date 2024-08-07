New laptops await FBISD middle and high school students headed back to class

As part of a new initiative, FBISD students will return to school equipped with a laptop to help with their academic growth.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When middle and high school students in Fort Bend Independent School District go back to class this week, they'll have a laptop computer waiting for them for their academic and personal growth.

The 1:1 Equipped initiative uses bond and federal grant money to provide these students with a Dell laptop that they can use while at school and at home. FBISD IT Director Chris Nilsson joined Eyewitness News and said the program will level the playing field by allowing equal access to web-based instruction and technology.

Nilsson also said there are protections in place to ensure that students do not access prohibited material or misuse computers.

Ultimately, the district believes this program will equip FBISD students with the tools they need for industries of the future.

