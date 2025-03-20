Child may have fended off would-be abductor with pencil while walking to school in New Jersey

BERLIN TWP., N.J. -- A child told police she was nearly abducted while walking to school on Wednesday morning in Camden County, New Jersey.

Berlin Township police say the child reported the incident after arriving at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Washington and Grove avenues.

The 8-year-old girl said that an unknown man approached her from behind and tried to abduct her as she walked to school.

The girl said she was able to fight off the suspect and run away.

She also told police she may have stabbed him with a pencil she was carrying, so the man may have a facial injury.

The child was not injured.

"We don't get that kind of action on this side of this area. It's very shocking," said Angel Martinez, who lives in the area.

"I have a 3-year-old. I just wish somebody could have stopped it. I'm glad she got away," added another resident, Noah Rodriguez.

Detectives say the suspect has a dark beard and was last seen wearing a black clothes and a baseball cap.

The school district superintendent sent an email to parents, stating both schools were placed into a security protocol and after-school activities were canceled.

There will also be an increased police presence in the surrounding neighborhoods this week.

Police ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

