New exhibition explores Mardi Gras origins

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mardi Gras is an annual tradition widely in Galveston and New Orleans, but its beginnings in North America can be traced to Mobile, Alabama, dating back to 1703.

"Mardi gras was brought to the country by the French and the French explorers, and they came to that area of the Mississippi and celebrated Mardi Gras" said Kate Gray, the collections manager at The Bryan Museum.

For the Mardi Gras season, The Bryan Museum is housing a temporary exhibit exploring the revelry's roots in Mobile called "Mardi Gras Origins."

Gray explains, "To share their story, and to see how it incorporates into what we do here in Galveston, and to be more appreciative of the history."

Mardi Gras Origins is on view through March 9th, 2025. The Bryan Museum is located at1315 21st Street in Galveston.