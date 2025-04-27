1 dead, at least 5 others injured in on-campus shooting at Elizabeth City State University: SBI

According to ECSU, the shooting happened following Yard Fest, which is part of its Viking Fest event.

According to ECSU, the shooting happened following Yard Fest, which is part of its Viking Fest event.

According to ECSU, the shooting happened following Yard Fest, which is part of its Viking Fest event.

According to ECSU, the shooting happened following Yard Fest, which is part of its Viking Fest event.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- One person is dead and at least five others were injured after an on-campus shooting at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Sunday morning.

The school said the incident happened following Yard Fest, which is part of its Viking Fest events, at around 12:30 a.m. The campus went into a lockdown, and students were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Officials said six people were injured during the incident. Four people, including three ECSU students, had gunshot wounds, and two students were injured during the commotion after.

A 24-year-old man, who was not an ECSU student, was pronounced dead.

The SBI is asking for the public's help with any information, videos, or pictures from the event. Call the SBI at 919-662-4500 or the ECSU PD at 252-335-3266.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made.

"The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy," the school said in a social media post.

There is no immediate threat to the campus community as of Sunday afternoon, and ECSU police have increased patrols across campus. There is also limited access to the center of campus on Sunday.

ECSU is located in Pasquotank County, just west of the Outer Banks.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, including ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, Camden County Sheriff's Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 252-335-3266. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.