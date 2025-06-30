NBA summer league 2025: How to watch, schedule, rosters, news



With summer in full swing, attention turns to the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which will begin in Salt Lake City and San Francisco (California Classic) on Saturday before heading to Las Vegas on July 10.

Eyes will be on No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg and his Dallas Mavericks this July as his highly anticipated professional career begins. Flagg & Co. kick off their summer league slate with a high-profile matchup against a Los Angeles Lakerssquad that once again features Bronny James (July 10, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Mavericks' schedule is loaded with top-tier matchups, including games against No. 2 pick Dylan Harper's San Antonio Spurs (July 12, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN), No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel's Charlotte Hornets (July 14, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV) and No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe's Philadelphia 76ers (July 16, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Harper will square off against a former Rutgers teammate, No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, and the Utah Jazz on July 14 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Summer league will wrap up with the championship July 20 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) after two weeks of action. Before then, catch up on all the latest roster updates and news as we get ready for the young squads to hit the floor.

Where to watch summer league and how to find scores

All games are broadcast byESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+or NBA TV. Please see the daily schedule for game-by-game channels.

Box scores and stats from summer league games can be found here.

What are the summer league rosters for every NBA team?

Each team's official summer league roster is availablehere.

Latest summer league news and coverage

The top analysis from the 2025 NBA draft

NBA 2K26 Summer League

Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

All times ET

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 13

July 14

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 18

Consolation bracket

July 19

July 20 (championship)

Saturday

July 7