NBA free agency 2025: Latest signings, news, buzz, trades, live reports



With the NBA Finals and the 2025 NBA draft complete, the league's offseason frenzy is taking center stage.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durantis headed to theHouston Rockets. Teams around the league are keeping an eye on two-time MVPGiannis Antetokounmpoand his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks have a new coach, and the Boston Celtics are dramatically reshaping their roster now that Jayson Tatum will miss a good portion of next season following surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.

The Memphis Grizzlies and theOrlando Magic tipped off the trade season with a multiplayer, multipick deal. Desmond Baneis headed to Orlando in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap.

The NBA announced that the salary cap has been set at $154.647 million for the 2025-26 season, while the tax level is $187.895 million. The first apron level is set at $195.945 million, and the second apron level is $207.824 million. The salary cap and tax level went into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Our NBA insiders will be tracking the latest signings, buzz, news and intel throughout the summer, so stay tuned as we report on the biggest moves that will shape the league.

July 9

9:41 p.m. ET:Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN's Shams Charania.

9:06 p.m. ET:Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA's Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN.

9:30 a.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder star and 2025 NBA champion Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $250 million, Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday morning.

July 8

7:55 p.m. ET:The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7 p.m. ET:Nikola Jokic will not seek a contract extension with theDenver Nuggetsthis summer, delaying extension talks until next summer, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

July 7

6:21 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option, the first for a rookie max since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021.

5:03 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Monday.

1:33 p.m. ET:The Portland Trail Blazers announced they've officially acquired Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons. However, the trade no longer involves Portland sending two second-round picks to Boston.

10:19 a.m. ET:The LA Clippers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

July 6

10:21 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option in the third season, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania.

4:06 p.m. ET: The Denver Nuggets have informed Jonas Valanciunas' reps that the franchise fully intends to have him honor his contract, team sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Greek team Panathinaikos pursued Valanciunas in recent days. The Nuggets view Valanciunas as a critical center addition to back up Nikola Jokic and play alongside him.

1:28 p.m. ET:The trade sending Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets has been made official, and is the NBA's first-ever seven-team transaction. The Rockets and Suns ended up looping in the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, in moves that mostly involved second-round picks. The trade did also include Clint Capela moving from Atlanta to Houston in a sign-and-trade deal.

July 5

5:25 p.m. ET: Free agent center Jock Landale has agreed to a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies,sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Landale was released earlier this week by theHouston Rockets, before his salary for the 2025-26 season would have become guaranteed.

5:19 p.m. ET:The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers for one second-round draft pick and one second-round pick swap,sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The acquisition of Huff helps fill the hole left by the departure ofMyles Turner.

4:14 p.m. ET:The Houston Rockets are trading Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The No. 20 pick in the 2023 draft, Whitmore has averaged 10.8 PPG in two seasons with the Rockets.

July 4

9:30 a.m. ET: Free agent forward/centerMoritz Wagnerhas agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

July 3

7 p.m. ET: Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

3:16 p.m. ET: The Houston Rockets are waiving center Jock Landale ahead of his July 7 salary guarantee date, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Noon ET:The Dallas Mavericks, with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and now rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, would only be interested in acquiring LeBron James in a buyout situation, ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on ESPN LA radio.

July 2

6:03 p.m. ET: Frank Vogel is finalizing an agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks as a lead assistant coach under Jason Kidd, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Vogel won a championship as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

5:35 p.m. ET:CenterDeandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.Ayton will sign a two-year deal that includes a player option, sources told ESPN.

4:15 p.m. ET: Guard Dante Exum has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

2:30 p.m. ET: Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

10:30 a.m. ET:The Los Angeles Lakers did not have "substantive" discussions about extending LeBron James' contract before he opted in, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports.

"My conversations over the last three days have crystallized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract," Windhorst said on "First Take," adding James has never made it to the final year of a contract over his career. "What happens to expiring contracts in the NBA? They're viewed as trade pieces."

"So for all those reasons: the money, the fact that LeBron and Luka are still a very formidable duo, the fact that the Lakers are not done with their offseason, the fact that trading him is crazy, the fact that this is being built around Luka and they've got to maintain their cap sheet. Everything in that makes sense. But I'm just unlocking the door because I'm not as convinced as I was before that [ a trade ] is an impossibility."

July 1

7:27 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Tre Mann has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:03 p.m. ET: Free agent Duncan Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The Pistons are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Miami Heat to acquire Robinson in a sign-and-trade deal, sources told ESPN.

5:08 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers are waiving center Drew Eubanks, who plans to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year deal after he clears waivers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.Eubanks had a $4.75 million non-guaranteed contract for 2025-26.

4:39 p.m. ET: Forward Tim Hardaway Jr.has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

3:32 p.m. ET: Forward Josh Minott has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

2:30 p.m. ET:Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the franchise through 2029-30, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Poeltl will pick up his 2026-27 player option at $19.5M and add three additional years to his deal.

1:40 p.m. ET: Forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, plus a second-year player option, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

12:43 p.m. ET: Center Jericho Sims has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, including a player option in the second season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

12:42 p.m. ET: Guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

12:41 p.m. ET: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Pat Connaughton and two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to the Charlotte Hornets for Vasilije Micic, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

12 p.m. ET: Forward Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks with a player option on the second season, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

11:58 a.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

11:17 a.m. ET: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Lillard averaged 24.6 PPG in two seasons with the Bucks, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs and is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025-26 season.

11:07 a.m. ET: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources said.

11:02 a.m. ET: Center Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks plus a player option, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

10:02 a.m. ET:NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year, $285 million supermax contract extension with the championOklahoma City Thunder through 2030-31, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The extension gives Gilgeous-Alexander the largest annual salary for a player in NBA history.

June 30

11 p.m. ET:Free agent Gary Trent Jr. agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with a player option to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

9:55 p.m. ET:Free agent forward Trendon Watfordagreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

9:50 p.m. ET:Guard Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears free agency waivers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

9:28 p.m. ET:Free agent forward Taurean Prince has agreed to a two-year, $7.1 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.There is a player option in the second season as well, sources said.

9:22 p.m. ET:Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

9:01 p.m. ET:Free agentLuke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

8:33 p.m. ET: Fenerbahce's Nigel Hayes-Davis -- the 2025 EuroLeague champion and finals MVP as well as Turkish Cup champion and MVP -- has agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Hayes-Davis went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2017 and spent most of the 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate.

8:20 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

8:17 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks are sending a 2027 second-round pick (via Cleveland) and cash considerations to the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker via sign-and-trade, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

8:08 p.m. ET:Free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker has agreed to a four-year, $62 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks that includes a player option and trade kicker, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The guard spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

8:04 p.m. ET:Free agent center Luka Garza has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:52 p.m. ET:" [ Rich Paul ] told me that he has not had any discussion with the Lakers about wanting a trade," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said of LeBron James' future on "NBA Today."

7:48 p.m. ET:Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:33 p.m. ET:Free agent guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:30 p.m. ET:Free agent center Clint Capela has agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources toldESPN's Shams Charania. Capela was drafted by the Rockets in 2014 and spent six seasons there before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2020.

7:26 p.m. ET:Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:18 p.m. ET:Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:16 p.m. ET:Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Brown won a title with the Nuggets in 2023 but spent last season with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

7:13 p.m. ET:Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Buckswith a player option in 2026-27, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:09 p.m. ET:Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, with a player option in Year 3, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:06 p.m. ET:The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7:02 p.m. ET:Free agent guard D'Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

7 p.m. ET:Free agent guard Tre Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:45 p.m. ET:Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season.

6:39 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies and Cole Anthony's representatives are working toward a resolution that allows Memphis to create the necessary cap space to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr. while giving Anthony the opportunity to find his next destination, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:33 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies and guard Cam Spencer have agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:32 p.m. ET: Free agent C/F Paul Reed has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:30 p.m. ET: Free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:20 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent Santi Aldama has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

6:16 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree to a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation and extension that includes a player option in the final year of the deal in 2029-30, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

5:25 p.m. ET: Former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will have a second meeting with the New York Knicks for their head coaching job and has emerged as a strong candidate, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.