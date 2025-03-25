National Medal of Honor Museum opens in Arlington

The National Medal of Honor Museum opening in Arlington, Texas, honors recipients of the highest military award for valor in the country.

Tuesday, March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day.

Our nation is saluting the heroism and legacies of more than 3,500 men and women. This year, it's also the opening day of a new museum dedicated to preserving and passing on their stories.

CEO Chris Cassidy joined Eyewitness News live from Arlington, Texas, ahead of the museum's grand opening.

He said years of effort and fundraising led to Texas becoming the home of a museum honoring recipients of the highest military award for valor in the country.

Their stories are now displayed publicly for the first time since the Medal of Honor was first authorized in 1861 during the Civil War.

At the museum, 31,000 square feet of exhibit space is supported by just five pillars that represent each branch of the U.S. Military.

Cassidy said it is interactive, engaging, and fun for young and old people alike.

"What's cool about coming here is each person will get latched onto a different story for a different reason," Cassidy said.

The museum opened its doors to the general public on Tuesday.

