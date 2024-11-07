From the Academy Award-winning directors of 'Free Solo' comes an inspiring true story of leadership and determination

National Geographic's "Endurance" tells the story of two landmark Antarctic expeditions, bound by teamwork and perseverance.

LOS ANGELES -- National Geographic's documentary "Endurance" chronicles the incredible true story of how Sir Ernest Shackleton kept his crew of 27 men alive after their ship, Endurance, sank in the frigid ice of the Antarctic in 1915.

Now, more than a century later, a team of modern explorers, called Endurance22, set out to find it.

"Endurance" showcases one the greatest survival stories of all time, told by the Academy Award-winning directors of "Free Solo," Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

"Shackleton's story is a great story of endurance and it's a great story of camaraderie," Vasarhelyi told On The Red Carpet.

Initially, Shackleton and his crew set out on an expedition to sail across Antarctica, but the trip turned dire when the ship became trapped in the ice.

"From that moment on, he's laser focused on getting those men home," said an Endurance22 member of Shackleton.

"To keep morale up in order to facilitate their survival... It was really this very special leadership quality he had of, like, loyalty to his men," explained Vasarhelyi.

"Endurance" tells the story of two landmark expeditions, one of the loss of the ship and one to find it.

Vasarhelyi offered an insight into what kept the Endurance22 team so determined after their many challenges. "In the 2022 expedition, these are the best scientists in the world doing what they're most passionate about and there is an inherent optimism to that."

"Endurance" is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

