National campaign features a Spring man's fight against colon cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and a man from Spring has a survival story that's inspiring people all across the country.

Jeremy Echols was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at just 33 years old. He joined Eyewitness News live on Thursday morning to talk about his fight and how it changed the trajectory of his life.

Echols called himself an advocate for awareness. He recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he met with members of Congress as he's pushing for establishing a fund to increase colon cancer research.

Echols was also featured in a national awareness campaign with Fight CRC this month. He said he continued to share his story in hopes of making more young people aware that colon cancer can happen to them.

