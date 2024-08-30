Nat Geo's 'FLY' takes us inside the exhilarating, yet perilous, world of base jumping

A brand new, heart-stopping, National Geographic documentary is premiering in IMAX theatres across the country next week.

A brand new, heart-stopping National Geographic documentary is premiering in IMAX theatres across the country next week.

It's called FLY and it takes us inside the exhilarating, yet perilous, world of base jumping.

The film begs the question: "What if the very thing that fuels you could also be your downfall?"

"I think when you have a dream and you feel the beauty of human flight, you're willing to put a lot on the line," says director Shaul Schwarz.

Base jumping is essentially diving into the air from a fixed spot, with just a single parachute.

It's a community many know little about.

The documentary "FLY" wants to change that.

"Historically, they were kind of cast off as rebels of society because it wasn't mainstream," says director and producer Christina Clusiau. "What we really tried to do is celebrate this art of human flight and dig deeper into the motivations of these individuals. Who does it and why?"

"FLY" features three couples who truly live life on the edge, whose bond is tested by triumph and tragedy.

"It's about life and death," says base jumper Espen Fadnes. "We are criticized for it by many, and we are often misunderstood."

They hope this documentary changes that point of view.

"This film is a lot about freedom," Fadnes says. "Our life is about freedom. It's about seeking purpose."

In whatever way you want to fly and spread your own wings, in your own life, they hope you will watch this and be inspired, invigorated.

"If we're just dare to do it, it's probably going to be an incredible journey," Fadnes says. "The biggest risk we can ever take is to not risk anything at all."

This documentary took seven years to make, with state-of-the-art cameras capturing the gravity-defying jumps in the air, and on the ground.

"It is the most dangerous sport you could do, the most lethal," Schwarz says. " In this movie, we did not lose sight of that."

The filmmakers say at the heart of it is the human spirit taking risks, and taking flight.

"I think that one thing that we learned through this whole process, and I think we learned it very early on, is that when somebody is standing at the edge of the cliff, it really informs how they live." Clusiau says.

FLY is in IMAX theatres across the US September 2nd and 3rd.