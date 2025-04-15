Explore the hidden lives of penguins - full of mystery, emotion and secrets never-before caught on camera until now.

Nat Geo docuseries reveals never-before-seen look at penguins in 'Secrets of the Penguins'

LOS ANGELES -- "Secrets of the Penguins" offers a compelling new look at the hidden lives of penguins in one of the most remote and challenging environments on Earth.

National Geographic explorer, Bertie Gregory, shares how the project initially felt "daunting," given the extensive history of penguin documentaries and the harsh conditions of Antarctica.

However, using advanced drone technology, Gregory was able to capture a never-before-seen moment in penguin behavior when a group of chicks, having lost their way, faced a 50-foot cliff.

The penguins' amazing leap into the ocean marked a powerful and emotional turning point in documenting these birds.

"I was able to follow this one group of chicks that had taken a wrong turn, and they ended up, not at the edge of the seas ice, but instead at the edge of a 50-foot ice cliff. This had never been filmed before, so we had no idea whether these chicks could even survive such a fall, or whether they'd actually choose to make that jump. And they did, and it was like, 'Oh my word. What are they doing,'" Gregory told On The Red Carpet.

He describes the penguins' lives as "an emotional rollercoaster," filled with challenges, resilience and untold secrets.

"Secrets of the Penguins" premieres April 20 at 8/7c on National Geographic. All Episodes stream April 21 on Disney+ and Hulu. Disney Channel will also air the first episode on Earth Day, April 22, at 8/7c.

