NASA to assist in Texas flood recovery efforts

NASA is assisting in the search and recovery mission in the Hill Country in response to the catastrophic, deadly floods near Kerrville, Texas.

On Wednesday, the agency announced it is utilizing sensor technology and said it has deployed two aircraft, which are stationed at Ellington.

NASA officials said the aircraft are part of its Disaster Response Coordination System, adding that they are working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and humanitarian groups.

The agency said persistent cloud cover has made it difficult to obtain clear satellite imagery, so its disaster program is working with the Airborne Science Program at NASA's Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston to conduct a series of flights to gather observations of the impacted regions.

NASA said it will also conduct aerial surveys by utilizing sensors to view the Guadalupe River and several miles of the surrounding area.

